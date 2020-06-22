NBA to offer players “smart” ring to help identify early symptoms of Coronavirus

The NBA is offering players a “smart” ring to track possible Coronavirus.

The maker of the “Oura” ring says it can track a user’s health data and even predict if users are about to show symptoms of Coronavirus infection. The $299 ring is designed to monitor sleep, pulse, movement, heart activity and temperature.

A team at Scripps Research is looking into the potential of Apple watches, Fitbits, Garmin devices, the “Oura” ring, and others to see if they can accurately monitor a person’s baseline temperature, heart rate, sleep, daily movement, and use changes in that data to detect the early onset of the COVID-19 infection.

