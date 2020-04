Thursday April 9, 2020 marks National Unicorn Day!



Many adults and children alike have a fascination with the mythical creature that looks like a white horse with a pointy horn on its forehead.

Unicorns have been popular since Ancient Greece -they’re a symbol of magic, love and purity.

To celebrate you can bake some brightly-colored cookies or cupcakes, or watch a movie or read a book featuring a unicorn.