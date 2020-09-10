National Recovery Month with Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnerships

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– September is National Recovery Month. To commemorate the month, Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnerships launched a virtual campaign to raise awareness about recovery and the resources available in the area.

To join the virtual campaign, people are asked to post a selfie with the caption “I Stand With The Voices For Recovery” and use the hashtags: #NationalRecoveryMonth, #CelebratingConnections, and #RiseForRecovery.

Ryan Custead from Rise For Recovery joined Studio 814 to talk about the program’s initiatives, how they are commemorating National Recovery Month, and why it’s important to raise awareness about addiction being a disease and to break the stigma around addiction.

Resources for those in recovery, struggling with addiction, or families impacted by addiction can be found on the Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnerships website or by following the Rise For Recovery Facebook page.