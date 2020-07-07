NASA’s Curiosity Rover set to explore mountain on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover is going on a summer road trip. NASA announced yesterday the rover will travel about a mile across the planet to Mount Sharp.

By the end of the trip, the rover named “Curiosity” will have climbed a three-mile tall section of the mountain it’s been exploring since 2014.

Mount Sharp is composed of sedimentary layers that build up over time. NASA says each of those layers help tell the story about how mars changed from being earth-like – with bodies of water and a thicker atmosphere – to the nearly-airless, freezing desert it is today.