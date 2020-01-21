NASA’s 3rd all-female spacewalk

Two female astronauts successfully carried out NASA’s third ever all-female spacewalk on Monday.

Flight engineers Jessica Meir and Christina Koch completed the main tasks to upgrade the International Space Station’s power systems. The spacewalk took just over five hours.



As it wrapped up, the duo paid a heartfelt tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day. Koch said King “paved the way for not only us, but for so many that have a dream.”

The pair conducted the first-ever all-female spacewalk in October.