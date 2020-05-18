Naomi Campbell wears full Hazmat suit on recent flight

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell wore a hazmat suit on a recent flight.

On Saturday, she posted a selfie on Instagram — wearing a full hazmat suit, safety goggles, a face mask, and a face shield.

This isn’t the first time the 49-year-old has gone all out to keep herself from being exposed to the virus. Back in March, she was seen wearing a hazmat suit at Los Angeles International Airport.

In a YouTube video on her “Being Naomi” channel she said she’s not doing it for laughs and she takes the outbreak very seriously.

