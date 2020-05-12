“Nacho average showdown” pins Guy Fieri’s son vs. Bill Murray’s son to see who will make the best nachos

Celebrity food personality Guy Fieri and actor Bill Murray will take part what’s been dubbed the “Nacho Average Showdown” this Friday May 15, 2020 on the Food Network’s Facebook page.

Their sons, who are both in the restaurant business, will go head-to-head in an attempt to make perfect nachos. Fieri and Murray will be there for the jokes.

The goal of the live stream is to raise money for the restaurant industry workers whose jobs are in jeopardy because of COVID-19. Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal and actor Terry Crews will be among the judges.

Fieri has already raised more than $20-million for restaurant workers through his partnership with the National Restaurant Association.