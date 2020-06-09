MUST WATCH: Wildwater Canoeing Racer trains in girlfriend’s swimming pool

Sebastian Rossi, a Wildwater Canoeing Racer, has found an innovative way to continue his training amid the Coronavirus pandemic – in his girlfriend’s pool.

The 28-year-old athlete trains in a swimming pool with his canoe strapped to a pair of palm trees while he paddles vigorously in the water. The set-up is not ideal as he misses being out in the water, but he says it’s better than nothing.

His eyes were set on classifying for the postponed 2020 Olympic Games in Japan, but his dream was dashed this year. Rossi nevertheless remains optimistic and continues to train hard for future competitions.