MUST WATCH: Police officer responding to call shares in family pastime – foot races!

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police Officer was seen in a Facebook video engaging in friendly foot races with community members.

Officer Ethan Noble was responding to a call about a large gathering or a potential fight, but when he arrived a family was gathering for a funeral.

“They were immediately very welcoming and friendly towards me,” Noble said.

He continued to speak with the family and learned more about their childhood traditions.

“They started talking and reminiscing about when they were kids they would go to grandma’s house and have foot races in the street,” Noble said.

Then he was challenged to a race and its still up in the air whether he won, but the several videos were posted on Facebook.

Lubbock Police Department posted a video and now it has over 1,000 views and hundreds of comments.

Despite the attention, this is just another day in the field, serving his community.

It’s also a learning moment. Before calling police to scene, Noble said you should wait a minute and observe the area then ask yourself two questions before dialing 911.

“Is a crime really occurring? Are people really in danger?” Noble said.