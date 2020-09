Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York tweeted out a video featuring actor Paul Rudd as a public service announcement to get more young people to wear masks.

The video is making its rounds on social media as 51-year-old Rudd is introduced as a “certified young person.”

Rudd and Governor Cuomo hope the PSA will stress the importance of millennials wearing masks in their effort to help fight COVID-19. It has nearly 5-million views on Twitter.