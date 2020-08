An Indianapolis 500 super fan from Chicago created his own seat to watch the race Sunday.



Joe Malia built a tree house in the backyard of a home right behind the backstretch of the track. He gave the homeowner hundreds of dollars to build his viewing platform.



Malia usually watches the Indy 500 from the Turn One Penthouse. He says every year at the track is memorable, but this one will definitely stick out for a number of reasons.