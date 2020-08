Cliff Clavin from the classic sitcom Cheers may be one of the most well-known postal employees in TV history, and now John Ratzenberger, the actor who played the lovable mailman, is issuing a plea to support the postal service.

The USPS needs funding, so Ratzenberger filmed a plea for people to help the post office. The actor recorded the public service announcement at the request of musician Tim Kasher via the “Cameo” video service, where for a fee a celebrity will record a message.