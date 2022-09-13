BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jessica Benton owner, artist, and instructor at Serafina Art Studio in Bedford, Bedford County shares an amazing, easy, and fun art project do to with the kids! Her 3-year-old granddaughter Elodie nicknamed “Pickle” joins Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar of Studio 814 for this toddler craft.

Supplies needed to create Watercolor Monsters:

Watercolor paper (cardstock will work too)

Liquid watercolors

Pipettes/droppers

Straw

Markers and googly eyes

Benton says that toddler art projects encourage “fine motor skills, color recognition and mixing, and imagination.” Check out Toddler Thursdays at Serafina Art Studio for children ages 1-5. The class runs from 11 am-12noon beginning September 15, 2022. It’s $15 per child/class. Children under 1-year-old can participate for free.

This is an exciting, new drop-in class for parents and toddlers to explore the sensory world of process art together! Age-appropriate mini-projects help develop listening and fine motor skills through cutting, pasting, shapes, colors, and exposure to fun art supplies. Each week, Benton provides an “Imagination Station” where “your child can engage in creative, imaginative play while developing their social skills in a joyful, no-pressure environment.”

Please text Jessica Benton at 814-494-6291 by Wednesday each week that you plan to attend so she can provide enough supplies for all the kids. For safety reasons, parents must stay with and supervise their toddlers during their time in the studio.

Serafina Art Studio is located at 124 W Pitt St in Bedford, Bedford County, Pa.

Follow Jessica on Facebook @Serafina Art Studio or Instagram @serafinafacepainter.