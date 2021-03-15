Must try this recipe: Irish Colcannon with Chef Terry!

Chef Terry from the U.S. Hotel Tavern stops by the 814 Kitchen to show us how to make Irish Colcannon just in time for St. Patrick’s Day!
Ingredients:
3 lb Red Potatoes
1/2 lb butter
1 1/4 cups hot milk
Black pepper to taste
1 head cabbage, cored and finely shredded
1 lb bacon, cooked and chopped
4 scallions, sliced thin
Chopped parsley to garnish
Instructions:
Cook potatoes until tender for mashing — using 1/4 lb butter and milk. Season with pepper.
Boil cabbage in unsalted water til tender and darker color. Drain and return to pan.
Add bacon and butter.
Add cabbage, scallions, and bacon to mashed potatoes stirring in gently. Put into bowl and top with butter. Garnish with parsley.