Must try this recipe: Irish Colcannon with Chef Terry!

“Yes Day,” which debuted last Friday, stars Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez as the parents to three spirited kids who get to dictate everything that they do for 24-hours.

It’s the first film Garner has produced in 10 years and it's a particularly personal project too: She and her three kids have made "Yes Days" an annual tradition. But, she said, be forewarned -- Yes Days can be draining.