Must try this recipe: Irish Colcannon with Chef Terry!

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chef Terry from the U.S. Hotel Tavern stops by the 814 Kitchen to show us how to make Irish Colcannon just in time for St. Patrick’s Day!

Ingredients:

3 lb Red Potatoes

1/2 lb butter

1 1/4 cups hot milk

Black pepper to taste

1 head cabbage, cored and finely shredded

1 lb bacon, cooked and chopped

4 scallions, sliced thin

Chopped parsley to garnish

Instructions:

Cook potatoes until tender for mashing — using 1/4 lb butter and milk. Season with pepper.

Boil cabbage in unsalted water til tender and darker color. Drain and return to pan.

Add bacon and butter.

Add cabbage, scallions, and bacon to mashed potatoes stirring in gently. Put into bowl and top with butter. Garnish with parsley.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss