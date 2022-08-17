Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stops by to share some easy, yummy, and impressive Summer Cocktails recipes!

Cocktail Recipes:

Summer Cobbler Smash

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
  3. Garnish with blackberries.

*Cocktail provided by Crown Royal

Strawberry Sparkle

 Ingredients

Directions

  1. Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a flute glass half filled with ice.
  2. Garnish with a strawberry slice and mint sprig.

Parrot Bay Tropical Paradise

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Combine first two ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice.
  2. Float dark rum on top.
  3. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and mint sprig.

Blueberry Lemon Sipper

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Rim a martini glass with sugar and add blueberries; set aside.
  2. Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
  3. Shake and strain into prepared glass.
  4. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Please remember to always drink responsibly!