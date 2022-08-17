Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stops by to share some easy, yummy, and impressive Summer Cocktails recipes!
Cocktail Recipes:
Summer Cobbler Smash
Ingredients
- ½ oz Crown Royal Peach
- ¾ oz Gran Gala
- ½ oz lime juice
- ¼ blackberry preserves
- Blackberries, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Garnish with blackberries.
*Cocktail provided by Crown Royal
Strawberry Sparkle
Ingredients
- 3 ½ oz Verdi Sparkletini Strawberry Spumante
- ½ oz strawberry puree
- Strawberry slice, for garnish
- Mint sprig, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a flute glass half filled with ice.
- Garnish with a strawberry slice and mint sprig.
Parrot Bay Tropical Paradise
Ingredients
- 1 oz Parrot Bay Coconut Rum
- 2 oz pineapple juice
- 1 oz dark rum
- Pineapple wedge, for garnish
- Mint sprig, for garnish
Directions
- Combine first two ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice.
- Float dark rum on top.
- Garnish with a pineapple wedge and mint sprig.
Blueberry Lemon Sipper
Ingredients
- 4 oz Barefoot Fruitscato Blueberry Wine
- 2 oz lemonade
- 1 oz pomegranate juice
- 8 fresh blueberries, for garnish
- Sugar, for garnish
- Lemon wheel, for garnish
Directions
- Rim a martini glass with sugar and add blueberries; set aside.
- Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into prepared glass.
- Garnish with a lemon wheel.
Please remember to always drink responsibly!