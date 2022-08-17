Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stops by to share some easy, yummy, and impressive Summer Cocktails recipes!

Cocktail Recipes:

Summer Cobbler Smash

Ingredients

½ oz Crown Royal Peach

¾ oz Gran Gala

½ oz lime juice

¼ blackberry preserves

Blackberries, for garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with blackberries.

*Cocktail provided by Crown Royal

Strawberry Sparkle

Ingredients

3 ½ oz Verdi Sparkletini Strawberry Spumante

½ oz strawberry puree

Strawberry slice, for garnish

Mint sprig, for garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a flute glass half filled with ice. Garnish with a strawberry slice and mint sprig.

Parrot Bay Tropical Paradise

Ingredients

1 oz Parrot Bay Coconut Rum

2 oz pineapple juice

1 oz dark rum

Pineapple wedge, for garnish

Mint sprig, for garnish

Directions

Combine first two ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice. Float dark rum on top. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and mint sprig.

Blueberry Lemon Sipper

Ingredients

4 oz Barefoot Fruitscato Blueberry Wine

2 oz lemonade

1 oz pomegranate juice

8 fresh blueberries, for garnish

Sugar, for garnish

Lemon wheel, for garnish

Directions

Rim a martini glass with sugar and add blueberries; set aside. Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into prepared glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Please remember to always drink responsibly!