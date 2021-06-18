MUST TRY: Refreshing summer sips, perfect for any party!

Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits shares some summer sips with Studio 814 just in time for the first day of summer. These cocktails are refreshing, fun, and easy to make. The Rosé Elderflower Sangria can even be made for a party as a “batch cocktail.” Just make sure to leave the ice on the side!
French Margarita (June Cocktail of the Month)
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz El Jimador Tequila Silver
- 1 oz Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur
- ¼ oz Montezuma Triple Sec
- 1 ½ oz Daily’s Cocktails Sweet & Sour Mix
- 3 black raspberries
Strawberry & Lemongrass Fizz
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass Vodka
- 4 ½ oz club soda
- 1 each, lemon wheel, strawberry and mint sprig
- Lemongrass (optional)
Gold Rush
Ingredients
- 2 oz Resurgent Bourbon
- ¾ oz fresh lemon juice
- ¾ oz honey
- 1 each, lemon wheel and mint sprig
Rosé Elderflower Sangria
Ingredients
- 1 strawberry, sliced
- 1 lemon wedge
- 5 oz Kim Crawford Rosé
- 1 oz St~Germain Elderflower Liqueur
- 1 oz Master of Mixes Cocktail Essentials Simple Syrup
- 1 oz fresh lemon juice
- 1 splash seltzer water
- 1 mint sprig