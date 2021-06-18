MUST TRY: Refreshing summer sips, perfect for any party!

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- An Altoona woman is in jail after a state probation and parole house check turned up drugs and an unregistered handgun.

Monica Harf, 33, was arrested Thursday morning after the Cobra .38 caliber Derringer and 2 ounces of methamphetamine were found by the parole agents who were at Harf's home on the 1400 block of 16th Avenue to do a house check on another person, according to charges filed by Altoona police.