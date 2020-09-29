MUST SEE: World’ fastest trash can on wheels

Two unusual world land speed records were smashed in England on Sunday September 27, 2020 with a motorized wheelie bin and an electric wheelchair reaching speeds of over 40 miles per hour.

The contenders raced at Elvington airfield in northeast England at the Straightliners Land Speed Record event in their bids to be recognized as Guinness world record holders.

Andy Jennings set the record for the world’s fastest trash can, reaching just over 43 mph in his contraption, which he created using a motorbike engine and parts of a mobility scooter.

Using a custom-made electric wheelchair, Jason Liversidge, who has motor neurone disease, hit almost 67 mph, beating the previous record of 62 mph.