MUST SEE: “Python Cowboy” catches 17-foot snake in Florida Everglades

A wildlife trapper known as the “Python Cowboy” caught a 17-foot python in the Florida Everglades last week.



Mike Kimmel went out to a secluded island where he spotted an extra large python that “made his heart pound.” After a brief wrestle and a nasty bite, the Python Cowboy was able to grab the female snake’s head.

He took her back to his boat where he euthanized her.

Kimmel is waiting on state authorities for an official measurement but says when he measured the snake at home, it was about 170-feet long and weighs at least 130 pounds.

He plans to sell the snake’s skin on his website. Kimmel also said he will receive a payment from Florida’s Python Action Team — which pays people to remove the invasive species.