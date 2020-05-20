MUST SEE: Pub sprays customers with disinfectant

As businesses around the world adopt new practices due to COVID-19, one Japanese restaurant is taking an extreme approach to customer safety.



The Tokyo Pub is spraying its customers with disinfectant.

When customers arrive, a hostess on a monitor takes their temperature and asks them to wash their hands. Then, customers walk through a machine that sprays a chlorine-based disinfectant on them.

It lasts 30 seconds.

Finally, customers can sit down to order, where they are separated by clear acrylic screens.

The World Health Organization warns against spraying people with disinfectant since it can result in respiratory or skin irritation, and is not proven to prevent the Coronavirus.