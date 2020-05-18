MUST SEE: Maryland bar creates “bumper tables” for future social distancing measures

There could be a fun new way to meet up with friends for happy hour in the future, and still be socially distant.



Fish Tales Pub in Ocean City, Maryland bought “bumper tables” for customers to use once bar and restaurants are allowed to reopen.

The tables are custom-made with an inner tube and wheels, and guarantees customers will keep six feet apart.

Customers would stand in the middle, but still be able to walk around and chat while maintaining a safe distance from others. One of the owners said they’ve gotten an “incredible reaction” so far, and are in talks with other businesses to produce bumper tables for them.