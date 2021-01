Buck McCoy is a singer/songwriter who lost everything he owned in Nashville's Christmas Day bombing. "My life has changed so dramatically since that moment. In a way it's changed horrifically but in a way it's changed good," he said.

Following the disaster, he was unsure if or when he'd get back on stage. Until he got a special message on Instagram from a really big name in country music -- Brad Paisley. McCoy thought at first it was his friends joking with him!