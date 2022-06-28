This week the Altoona Curve takes on the Harrisburg Senators from Tuesday through Sunday! Director of Marketing, Promotions, & Special Events at the Altoona Curve Mike Kessling stops by Studio 814 with Loco…and let’s just say things get pretty crazy!

Tuesday, June 28th Ticket Offer: 2-For-Tuesday

Enjoy buy 1, get 1 FREE deals on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn

Wednesday, June 29th Why Not Wednesday

Wine & WINGSday: Enjoy 50-cent boneless wings and a wine special | Mitsubishi Wednesday: Pick up free tickets at Five Star Mitsubishi in Altoona (limit 4 per person)

Eastern Cambria County Night with Postgame Fireworks

Thursday, June 30th Operation Our Town Night

Mountain City Jersey

Each Thursday home game, we’ll be wearing specialty jerseys that pay tribute to the Altoona Mountain Citys, a professional baseball franchise that played in Altoona, PA in 1884 but folded after 25 games

Friday, July 1st Fast Cash Friday

“Keller” Your Own Bobblehead for the first 1000 fans! You’ll get to color your own bobblehead with this unique bobble of Mitch Keller.

Saturday, July 2nd Pro Wrestling Night

Stick around after the game for a wrestling show on the field presented by AON Pro Wrestling and Eclipse Pro Wrestling. Professional wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle will be making an appearance at PNG Field | Presented By Peoples Natural Gas

Sunday, July 3rd America Double-fireworks show

Celebrate an early Independence Day celebration with the Curve!