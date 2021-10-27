MUST SEE: Lewistown Makeup Artist Transforms Model into Zombie!

Makeup Artist Jill Boulanger from Lewistown turns Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar into creepy creatures. From the sweet humans you used to know, the hosts are transformed into a “Day of the Dead Skeleton” and a “Dark Vampiress.” Boulanger uses years of experience and study from well-known makeup artists in Los Angeles and beyond to create these complex looks.

The Zombie Transformation of our model Cat Newman continues. Makeup Artist Jill Boulanger is deep in the “zombiefication” process.

The final Zombie look! In this 814 Your Look, Spooky Edition, Jill Boulanger shares tips of how you can create a similar look at home using products you already have. Jill says her favorite part of creating these haunting looks is watching the transformation process with her own eyes.

If you’d like to see more of Boulanger’s work, click here or check her out on Instagram: @redheart384.