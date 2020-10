Nom nom nom! If these aren’t some hungry hungry hippos. This was the first time Fiona at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden got her first full pumpkin.

Fiona was born six weeks premature back in 2017 and is the smallest hippo to ever survive. The zoo has been documenting her journey with a web series. In this video, she is getting her very first Jack-O-Lantern just in time for Halloween!