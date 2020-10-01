MUST SEE: “French Spiderman” climbs 544-foot building in cowboy boots

Dubbed the “French Spiderman,” Alain Robert scaled a skyscraper in Frankfurt on Thursday without a harness and wearing cowboy boots.

Dressed in a silver colored suit, Spiderman climbed up the 32-story, 544-foot tall building with ease and briefly waved to bystanders below once he reached the rooftop. A normally busy intersection was closed to traffic as firefighters with a ladder and an ambulance were standing by.

The 58-year-old Robert has climbed more than 100 structures including the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and Burj al Khalifa in Dubai.

