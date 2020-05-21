MUST SEE: Dolphin “superpod” puts on a show for boaters!

A “superpod” of dolphins put on quite a show for some lucky boaters off the coast of Orange County, California.



At least a thousand Common Dolphins were spotted just before sunset, jumping in and out of the water near Laguna Beach.

Newport Coastal Adventures, which conducts whale watching tours for families, posted the video on their social media accounts. They said it’s not unusual to encounter pods of a couple hundred dolphins, but seeing a group this large doesn’t happen often.

“Superpods” usually form for a short period of time during courtship or in response to prey. Newport Coastal Adventures says the dolphins were chasing fish.