ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — You’ve seen her on your TV screens over the years, but do you know the real Chef Janet of Sip and Saute? Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with the legendary cook to hear about her humble beginnings in Nashville, TN, and her rise to local fame right here in the 814.



When asked what inspired her passion in the kitchen, Janet DiGennaro said “I had two grandmothers that were absolutely wonderful cooks and they started me out making biscuits at three years old.”

“My family said I did not belong to them because none of them are as outgoing as I am,” jested the former high school cheerleader, superlative class president, and member of the homecoming court.

DiGennaro worked in the hotel industry for 16-years, followed by 16-years teaching technical education and culinary arts. Known to her students as “Mama D,” Chef Janet said “I love teaching high school. I love teenagers….I got more children than the old woman who lived in the shoe.”

After moving to Altoona, DiGennaro pursued her love of cooking, entertaining Central Pennsylvania and sharing an abundant number of recipes with WTAJ-TV viewers for five years. Chef Janet also provides catering for private dinner parties.

“I have so many parties and my clients are like celebrities to me. Everyone gets a special personal touch from Chef Janet — not only do they get the cooking, but they get the entertainment along with it,” said DiGennaro.

If you’d like to book Chef Janet from Sip and Saute, give her a call at 814-515-1191. DiGennaro will even be your in-home chef for family vacations. She offers personal chef/food consultant services in clients’ homes and businesses!