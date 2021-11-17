MUST SEE: Altoona Community Theatre presents “Miracle on 34th Street”

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — There’s no better way to get into the spirit of the holiday than taking the family to see Miracle on 34th Street, the play presented by the Altoona Community Theatre.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Rachel Lingenfelter who plays Doris Walker and Richard Gray, the director of the performance. Santa himself is also taking time away from his busy schedule to participate in the show too. If you arrive 30-minutes prior to show, you can even get a selfie with Kris Kringle!

See “Miracle on 34th Street” November 18, 19, 20 at 7:30 PM & November 21 at 2 PM at the Historic Mishler Theatre. Get your tickets at altoonacommunitytheatre.com/shows-and-events.