MUST SEE: Alligator Snapping Turtle crosses road in Virginia

Meet Lord Fairfax! He’s a 65-pound Alligator Snapping Turtle, and according to officials he’s far from full grown. Many alligator snapping turtles grow to be as big as 200-pounds.

He was found trying to cross the road in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Police rescued him, brought him to an animal shelter, and now he is a resident of the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

Authorities believe he was released into the wild, perhaps starting his life as a pet. Alligator snapping turtles aren’t usually aggressive toward humans, but their powerful jaws can easily bite through bone so never try to pick one up yourself.