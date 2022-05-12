Mady Rairie has been playing violin since she was 8-years-old. In 2020, she obtained her Bachelors of Music in Violin Performance from Shenandoah University Conservatory where she studied under acclaimed performer Akemi Takayama. Throughout her career, Rairie has worked with members of the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra, as well as many notable artists.

Maddy is a classically trained violinist. However, she adds a fresh twist to modern music through her ability on the electric violin. Maddy loves teaching music lessons and performing in Central Pennsylvania.

Maddy had the song “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish “stuck in her head” and the only way she knew how to get it out was to play it on her Maddy Rairie Music Facebook page using her electric violin and looper pedal.