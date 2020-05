Musician Rodrigo Cunha and his piano zipped down an elevated highway playing tunes written by Brazil’s most famous composers.

Dressed in a dark blue suit, wearing a plastic face shield and riding atop a modified flatbed truck, he tickled the ivories to pay homage to the city’s mothers.

Cunha says the whole spectacle is a display of solidarity and working together: the truck was provided by a local Mercedes-Benz dealer for free and his suit was provided by a city tailor.