Music and Muskets event to support Fort Roberdeau

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — COVID-19 has hit a lot of businesses and local attractions hard. A summer without guests and school tours, Fort Roberdeau missed out on their bread and butter of fundraising.

On Saturday, October 3, Fort Roberdeau is hosting a Music and Muskets event at the fort. The Matt Pletcher Band and Haystack Lightnin’ are scheduled to play in an open field with plenty of space to distance. Food truck concessions, fort tours, and an observatory skywatch after party are all available to enjoy.

Pre-sale tickets are available now for $15. Tickets will cost $20 at the gate. For more information, call 814-946-0048.