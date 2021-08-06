Ms. Wheelchair PA 2021 competes in national competition & shares mission to eliminate service dog fraud

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania 2021, Jessica Gardner from Johnstown, Pa. stopped by Studio 814 to talk about her upcoming competition for Ms. Wheelchair America (MWA).

Gardner’s advocacy and mission is to eliminate service dog fraud. According to dogtime.com, “An increasing number of people are having their pets pose as service animals to get an all access pass to places they are not allowed, while disabled people with real service dogs say that this fraud adds to the discrimination that they already often face on a daily basis.”

If you’d like to vote for Jessica for the Ms. Wheelchair America People’s Choice Award, click here.

100% of the proceeds go back into the advocacy mission — 60% goes to the national titleholder’s attendant care fund, and 40% goes to the winner of the People’s Choice Award State program. Gardner says she loves empowering women who are full-time wheelchair users in Pennsylvania.