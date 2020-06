AMC Theatres plans to reopen next month but with a slight change to what they had initially said about their new health policies



Originally wearing masks was “strongly encouraged” to attend the movies but now they are required.

So if you plan on seeing a film this summer, make sure you have your mask.

Adam Aron the CEO of AMC Theatres said the company had previously said masks were encouraged but it was in fact the public outcry that helped finalize their decisions to make masks mandatory.