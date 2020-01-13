Mountain City Beer and Wine Festival: Woody Lodge Winery

Scott Woomer from the Mountain City Beer and Wine Festival bring John Gailey Jr. form Woody Lodge Winery to talk about the wine vendors coming to the Jaffa this weekend.

Mountain City Beer and Wine Festival presented by Sheetz takes place Saturday, January 18 at the Jaffa Shrine Center in Altoona.

The afternoon session is 1-4pm. The evening session is 6-9pm. A VIP ticket allows a one hour early entry, private tasting room, top-shelf beers and wines, food, and swag.

Tickets are $30 prior to the day of OR $40 at the door. $50 for VIP.

Tickets can be purchased at the following locations: Al’s Tavern, Zach’s, Jaffa Shrine Center, or online at jaffashriners.org/brewfestival

Designated Drivers get in free. This event will take place regardless of the weather!