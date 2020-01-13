Mountain City Beer and Wine Festival: Coal Country Brewing

Ryan Baranik from the Mountain City Beer and Wine festival brought Mike Kutchman from Coal County Brewing to Studio 814. Coal Country Brewing is one of the many beer vendors coming to the festival this Saturday.

Mountain City Beer and Wine Festival presented by Sheetz takes place Saturday, January 18 at the Jaffa Shrine Center in Altoona.

The afternoon session is 1-4pm. The evening session is 6-9pm. A VIP ticket allows a one hour early entry, private tasting room, top-shelf beers and wines, food, and swag.

Tickets are $30 prior to the day of OR $40 at the door. $50 for VIP.

Tickets can be purchased at the following locations: Al’s Tavern, Zach’s, Jaffa Shrine Center, or online at jaffashriners.org/brewfestival

Designated Drivers get in free. This event will take place regardless of the weather!