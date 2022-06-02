Sponsored Content By Mount Union Lumber & Supply

Mount Union Lumber and Supply or MULS is the one-stop shop for contractors and do-it-yourself customers. From Epoxy flooring samples to concrete overlay displays, rental equipment, and heat pumps to help you save money.

Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar chats with handyman Dwight Rittenhouse about the Daikin 17 series single zone inverter wall-mount systems and more utility savings with a heat pump.

Daikin is the World’s No. 1 air conditioning company and “a leading innovator and worldwide provider of advanced, high-quality air conditioning and heating solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications.” With more than 90 years of operation, Daikin has sold millions of systems throughout 140 countries. But what makes us great isn’t just our HVAC systems.

The friendly sales staff at Mount Union Lumber & Supply is ready to assist you in finding the best products. They are an elite contractor for the leading brand in home heating including Daikin heat pumps! Give MULS a call today at 814-542-2981.