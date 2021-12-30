Mount Union Lumber & Supply talks colored concrete & more for contractors and homeowners

MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dwight Rittenhouse from Mount Union Lumber & Supply says they have a lot more than just heat pumps! Today he talks to Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner about concrete colors, supply, and even do-it-yourself advice for homeowners and contractors. You can choose almost any color concrete, and Dwight and his team will make it happen!

Contractors can also take advantage of Wholesale Savings on their decorative concrete supplies including: epoxy, concrete sealers, vinyl décor chips, metallic powders, color hardeners and release agents.

Homeowners looking to complete a new concrete project can simply reach out to Mount Union Lumber & Supply at 814-542-2981 or click here.