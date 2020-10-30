Mount Union kicks off Oktoberfest Weekend

The Mount Union Borough Downtown Association is hosting an Oktoberfest Festival starting Friday October 30, 2020 until Sunday November 1, 2020.

It’s the first year for the event, hosted by Bricktown Events on W. Shirley Street in downtown Mount Union. Dwight Rittenhouse of Bricktown Events & Catering said the idea is to get the community together for some good food, drink and entertainment.

The Hungry Run Distillery, set to open a location in Mount Union, is one of the vendors this weekend. Rittenhouse said food trucks, local restaurants, and bake shops will have something for every taste this weekend. There’s also a German dinner, eat-in or take out, planned for the Oktoberfest Festival.