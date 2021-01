Ancient shark teeth, bones of woolly rhinoceros, mammoths and other extinct animals are just a few of the rare artifacts that attract Russian paleontologists to the ice-covered Tobol river located about 1,200 miles east of Moscow.

For almost two decades scientists have teamed up with divers for a bone hunt on the outskirts of the town of Kurgan. The search takes place nearly ten feet under water as the air temperatures drop to -4 to -13 degrees.