Mosh pit at Denny’s causes damage

One California teen is off the hook after throwing a punk concert that damaged a Denny’s restaurant. It happened last weekend at a Denny’s in Orange County, California.



After a mosh pit broke out, some of the restaurant’s furniture was also broken. According to one attendee, the 17-year-old who organized the show did it for a friend’s birthday party.



The performing band caught wind of the damaged, and helped launch a Go Fund Me page to help him pay for the damages. The Denny’s has been fixed using the money raised.



According to “Mashable,” hard-core bands performing at Denny’s became a thing last year when video of a 2013 show at one of the restaurants re-surfaced.