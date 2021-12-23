Morgan & Rebecca make festive ‘Christmas tree’ cupcake decorations

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The holidays are officially here, and if you’re looking for the perfect addition to decorate your gingerbread house with, or you want to take your cupcake decorating skills to the next level here’s how you can do it! And you’re in luck, because Morgan and Rebecca are showing you how to do it with some items that you might already have in your cupboard.

“I saw this idea on the internet and thought that I had to try it,” says co-host, Morgan Koziar. Morgan and Rebecca start with a plain cupcake and add a base layer of a vanilla buttercream frosting.

“It’s a very elaborate look, but really all you’re doing is piping icing on to an upside down ice cream cone,” says Koziar.

And that’s really all there is to it! Once you have an ice cream cone, Morgan recommends sugar cones for the best results. “I made the mistake of getting waffle cones, because that’s all that Walmart had, and I regret it,” says Koziar. “We ended up having to pick apart each cone to make the base of it even. Otherwise it would have a lean.”

Once you have your green icing, which you can make yourself, or buy from a can, you can pipe on little star shapes onto the cone and viola! You have yourself an impressive looking cake or cupcake topper.

“You kind of waste a lot of icing doing this, but man is it impressive and so pretty to look at,” says Koziar.

If you’re looking for an easy buttercream recipe, Morgan has provided her mom’s below.

Mom’s Buttercream Icing

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups of butter softened (3 sticks)

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

6 cups of confectioners sugar

3 tablespoons of milk

Directions

In a large bowl, beat butter until light and fluffy

Add vanilla extract

Gradually add sugar one cup at a time

Add milk and beat until light and fluffy