Mooooove over! Wine Ice Cream from Woody Lodge Winery is combining two of your favorite things

ASHVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — John Gailey from Woody Lodge Winery is thinking out of the box with some of the latest additions, including Tipzy Cow Wine Ice Cream! From Blackberry Merlot to Chocoholic Cherry there is something for every wine palate. Gailey and his team at Woody Lodge teamed up with Vale Wood Farms to create this delicious mixture of wine ice cream.

You can snag a pint or two at all three Woody Lodge Winery Locations. Plus:

Country Garden 6-pack:  719 W High Street Ebensburg, PA 15931

Martin’s Grocery Store: Logan Blvd. Altoona, PA

Snappy’s Convenience Store in Houtzdale, PA & Bald Eagle, PA

The SweeTea is distributes by Furrer Beverage in Altoona, PA and Von’s United Beverage in Johnstown, PA.

