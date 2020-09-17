Monkeying around! Man finds selfies from monkey on stolen phone

A Malaysian man has said he discovered video and selfies seemingly taken by a monkey after recovering his missing phone.

The footage shared on social media showed a monkey staring at the camera before attempting to put it in its mouth as well as photographs appearing to have been taken by the primate.

The man told Reuters he found the images and video on his phone’s camera reel, a day after it went missing.

“I found my phone after my dad told me that there was a monkey roaming around the house and I thought maybe the monkey was a thief,” he said.

After retrieving his phone in his back garden, he discovered the images which caused him to “choke a little and laugh.”