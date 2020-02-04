Mona Lisa made from 330 Rubik Cubes up for auction

Arguably the most famous painting in the world — Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Mona Lisa” — could be described as priceless, but a modern day twist on the 500-year-old masterpiece could haul in a hefty price on the auction block.

This is “Rubik Mona Lisa” — and as the name describes — it’s made up of 330 cubes from the popular toy. You could say it’s one icon — transforming into another.



The anonymous French street artist known only as “Invader” created the piece in 2005.

“Rubik Mona Lisa” will be auctioned off in Paris on February 23rd. Experts at the Artcurial Auction House think it could go for about $166 thousand.