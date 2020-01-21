MLK Day of Service at Juniata College

The memorial in DC was the site for the 9th annual wreath laying day of reflection and reconciliation in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



Folks across the nation honor Dr. King by particpating in a day of service. In Central Pennsylvania, 70 students from Juniata College volunteered their time all across Huntingdon County, including the Huntingdon County Humane Society. Students don’t return for the spring semester until tomorrow, however a number of students came back to school early to help out.