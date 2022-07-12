STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Stephanie Stoecklein started Mission Rise, an online at-home fitness program 3-years ago! Six weeks after having her first baby, Stoecklein was cleared for exercise. A former bodybuilder with a young child she realized that time was not her own anymore. She couldn’t just drive to the gym and spend 2 hours there.

With a background in professional bodybuilding, the gym was Stoeklein’s second home. She was never someone who exercised from home but says “when seasons of life change, you have the choice to remain the same or adapt. Take it from me— If the gym isn’t your place, your home can be your place.”

With just a set of light and heavier dumbbells and a “plain old folding chair,” you can workout with Stephanie from the comfort of your own home at any time with her 20-minute workouts for every single level. She shows modifications for various moves and releases four new workouts weekly. A Mission Rise membership allows you to access over one hundred 20-minute workouts stored in their library. You’ll also get a community of other women supporting you via the Mission Rise private Facebook group.

Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar and Rebecca Petner get their sweat on with Stephanie Stoecklein from Mission Rise

Stoecklin says in honor of their 3-year anniversary, the online fitness program will be offering the month of July and December for free if you purchase a yearly membership. Additionally, you can try one week for free to see if these workouts are the right fit for you! If you have any questions, feel free to email Stephanie at SLF5105@gmail.com.