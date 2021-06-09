Miss Central PA Meghan Sinisi to compete in Miss Pennsylvania Competition this month

Miss Central Pennsylvania 2020 Meghan Sinisi chats with Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner about her upcoming competition for the title of Miss Pennsylvania 2021.

Meghan Sinisi is a native of Altoona, Pa. She has been competing in pageants since 2015. Meghan is the founder of “From a New Perspective: Inspiring Autism Acceptance.” She has a degree in Communication Science & Disorders from Syracuse and a Master of Health Science in Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences from the University of Missouri.

Meghan has been baton twirling since she was 3-year-old. She was awarded the prestigious title of Syracuse University’s “Orange Girl” Feature Baton Twirler for the Pride of the Orange Syracuse University Marching Band from 2013-2017.

Miss Central Pennsylvania Meghan Sinisi baton twirls to a cover of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

You can help Meghan make it to the top 11 Miss Pennsylvania 2021 through People’s Choice Voting. One vote is $1, and all proceeds benefit the Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Foundation, Inc.