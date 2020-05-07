Miranda Lambert: Just because she’s not playing shows, doesn’t mean she can’t travel and make music

Country star Miranda Lambert is hitting the road. Not on a new tour, but on a road trip with her husband.

Lambert recently shared a picture of them standing in front of a new trailer. She said spending so much time at home made her realize that while she can’t play shows right now, she can still travel and create music.

Lambert said another reason why she wants to travel in a trailer is because she doesn’t get to really visit places when she is on tour. The country singer has been known for her collection of vintage trailers and she says that it’s her first time owning a brand new one.