The Charleston Riverdogs are now selling their signature “smoked cotton candy jacked burger” to-go.

The burger features a bun, special sauce, an Angus beef patty, a rich slathering of cotton candy, and it’s all topped off with some flavored cracker jacks.

The Charleston Riverdogs are a minor league baseball team. They play in the Class A South Atlantic League and are an affiliate of the New York Yankees.